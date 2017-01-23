On January 19, 2017, Lester Harvey Banks; survived by his loving wife Cheryl Ann; his siblings, Norma (late Edward) Carl, Barry (late Bobbi) Banks, Diane Banks and Douglas (Gloria) Banks. Lester is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 22, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (aasld.org) or Humane Society of Carroll County (hscarroll.org/donate/). In mourning at 6018 Woodcrest Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.