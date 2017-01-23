On January 22, 2017, Helene Steinberg (nee Framm); loving mother of Amy (Michael) Abolafia, Eric (Jackie) Steinberg; adored sister Judy (Lou) Boulmetis; cherished grandmother of Zack Abolafia and Henry Steinberg; devoted daughter of the late Harold and Ida Framm. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 25, at 2 p.m. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers, but contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8 Augustus Wally Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, receiving Wednesday following interment through Sunday, Thursday and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. and resuming 9 a.m. Sunday, with services Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. Please note the family will not receive on Saturday.