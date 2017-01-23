On January 23, 2017, Dr. Howard Schunick; loving husband of the late Shelley Schunick (nee Landay); devoted father of Sarla (Morris) Scherlis, Jory (Amy) Schunick and Lacey Schunick; adored poppy to Kalli, Raquel and Sophia Scherlis, Jillian Schunick and Zoey Schunick; cherished son of the late Lillian and Dr. William Schunick; devoted partner of Judy Shor. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 25, at 1 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 East Baltimore Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Molly’s Hope, P.O. Box 463, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 7940 Winterset Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, through Friday.