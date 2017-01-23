On January 22, 2017, Virginia I. Rosskopf (nee Coomes), beloved wife of the late Morris Rosskopf; loving mother of Brenda (Bill) Sheckells, Bryan (Terry) Rosskopf and the late Dorothy Wolf; dear sister of Pheobe Gervasi and 11 late brothers and sisters; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 25, at 12 noon. Interment at Ohel Yakov Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 3137 Pyramind Circle, Manchester, MD 21102, Wednesday following interment with an evening service on Thursday from 12 noon to 5 p.m.