On January 23, 2017, Minna Bernstein (nee Grollman), beloved wife of the late Morris L. Bernstein; devoted mother of Carl (Sheila) Bernstein, Bernard Bernstein and Joel (Lisa) Bernstein; dear sister of the late Mary Grollman Ziegler, Aaron Grollman, Sophie Solomon and Irvin Grollman; loving grandmother of Beth (Bryan) Luntz, Yale (Yuri) Bernstein, Abby Bernstein, Jeremiah (Lindsey) Bernstein, Mary Bernstein and Lauren Bernstein; adored great-grandmother of Adam and Darcy Luntz, and Alex, Jena and Maisy Bernstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 25, at 10 a.m. Interment at Moses Montefiore (United Hebrew) Cemetery, Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Johns Hopkins Transplant Center, Merissa J. Courtright, Director Of Development, Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 725, Baltimore, MD 21205. In mourning at 6513 Kilkenny Court, Clarksville, MD 21029, Wednesday only.