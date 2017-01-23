On January 21, 2017, Doris F. Lippens (nee Fepelstein); beloved wife of the late Robert N. Lippens; devoted mother of Charles B. Lippens (Wendy Walker), Barbara L. (late Alan W.) Katzen, and Marji L. Mertz (Charles Mertz,IV); dear sister of the late Bess Needle, Milton and Sigmund Fepelstein; adored daughter of the late Anna and Morris Fepelstein; loving grandmother of Craig Lippens, Jennifer Lippens, Jordan Katzen and Matthew Bell; cherished great-grandmother of John Lippens, Maggie Lippens, Cameron and Lucas Bell. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 24, at 2 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Augsburg Lutheran Home, 6811 Campfield Road, Baltimore, MD 21207 or the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday only.