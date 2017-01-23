On January 21, 2017, Judith Louise White (nee Beck); loving mother of Joshua White (Haidee Lorrey) and Jessica White; devoted daughter of the late Maurice and Esther Beck; loving grandmother of Dovid and Eden Abosh. Funeral services and interment will be held at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, Pa. on Tuesday, January 24, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Nashira, The Jewish Chorale of Greater Philadelphia, P.O. Box 22494, Philadelphia, PA 19110-2494. In mourning at Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El, 1001 Remington Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings. Shiva continuing in Baltimore on Sunday.