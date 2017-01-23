On January 22, 2017, Betty Mae Ruder (nee Levy); beloved wife of the late Harry Ruder; devoted mother of Fred Ruder, Roberta Kaplan and the late Daryl Ruder and Wayne Ruder; dear mother-in-law of Melanie Ruder, Howard Kaplan and Karen Ruder; loving daughter of the late Diane and Phillip Levy; cherished grandmother of Sean (Kate) Ruder, Reese (Sarika) Ruder, Michael Ruder, Kara Ruder (Nate) Kish, Ross Ruder, Benjamin Kaplan, Carly Ruder, Kayla Kaplan and Ellie Ruder. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 24, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 6216 Lincoln Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209, through Monday.