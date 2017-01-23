On January 21, 2017, Jacob Albert, beloved husband of the late Charlotte Albert (nee Tamres); beloved father of Estelle Asch and Helene Hay; dear father-in-law of Ronald Hay and the late Steven Asch; dear brother of Elizabeth “Bunny” Moran and the late Abraham Bernard Albert and Ann Yaffe; adored brother-in-law of the late Betty and Henry Kessler and Stanley Tamres; beloved grandfather of Debra (late Robert) Bohorfoush, Alec Asch and Benjamin Hay; loving great-grandfather of Sara and Rachel Bohorfoush; dear uncle pop-pop of Deborah, Jessica, Rebecca and Erin Hill; adored uncle of Karen Burroughs, Brenda (Thomas) Lawn and Lisa (Phil) Mallow; cherished son of the late Rose and Isadore Albert; also survived by several loving nieces, nephews and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 24, at 12 noon. Interment at Workmen Circle Cemetery, German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Pikesville, MD 21208, Tuesday and Wednesday.