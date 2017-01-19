Embarrassed by Remark

We are concerned about some of the generalizations made in “People of the Book?” (Jan. 6) by Evan Tucker. Regarding Jews, he states: “We’re difficult people at the best of times. At the worst of times? I don’t need to tell you.” We are embarrassed by such a remark because of its gross characterization of Jews, who, as with any group of people, represent a wide range of individuals of various temperaments.

If a non-Jew had written such a remark it would likely be labeled as anti-Semitic. Is it really true that “every Jew (is) screaming at each other like prosperity will disappear tomorrow?” We don’t think so. Finally, we cringe when we see you write, “… nobody but a goy would live among Jews.” Goy? Surely we don’t need to refer to our Christian neighbors in this way.