Thank You, Chief Johnson

Over the past 12 years, I have had the honor to interact with an accomplished public servant, Baltimore County Police Chief Jim Johnson.

What impressed me most during Chief Johnson’s 12-year tenure was that the Baltimore County homicide rate was one-tenth that of Baltimore City, violent crime was consistently down to record low levels, and amazingly enough in this past year, the homicide clearance rate was at an astounding 106 percent. This is due to the constant hard work and dedication that Chief Johnson and his department exemplifies by solving a majority of the cases for 2016 while also continuing to investigate and solve previous cases that had been open for years.

I am grateful to have worked with Chief Johnson during his tenure. His legacy will thrive on through the continued hard work of the Baltimore County Police Department. I thank him for his service and commitment to Baltimore County.