Rabbi Not Required

The brouhaha over Rabbi Seymour Rosenbloom’s stand on interfaith marriage is based on “fake news” — namely, that you need a rabbi to officiate at a Jewish wedding (“The Jewish Future,” Jan. 13). The Hebrew Bible only prohibited intermarriage with the seven Canaanite tribes; it was Ezra the Scribe who — unilaterally, autocratically, with no textual authority and therefore exclusively on his own say-so — expanded it to include everyone else.

In point of fact, a rabbi’s presence is not halachically required for a Jewish wedding. Indeed, in America, (s)he functions as the agent of the state (“by the power invested in me”) for that proceeding. What kiddushin requires is the exchange of an item of value and a ketuba (contract) authorized by witnesses. Recall: David and Paula Ben-Gurion were married in 1917 at a town hall civil ceremony in New York City. The leading rabbis of Israel attended the weddings of their grandchildren, so clearly their children were kosher and that 1917 ceremony was not treife.

In America, the rabbi’s “Jewish” presence at a wedding is symbolic, so why not send an encouraging welcoming signal?

By the way, you also do not need a rabbi for a bar mitzvah, but that is another discussion.