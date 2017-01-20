On January 19, 2017, Klara S. Kaufman (nee Simonyi); beloved wife of the late Frederick Kaufman; devoted mother of Roy (Shirley) Hartman and Michael Kaufman (Dr. Barbara Alpert); dear sister of the late Vera, Paul and Miklos Simonyi; loving grandmother of Adam (Laurie) Hartman, Daniel (Leslie) Hartman, Alexander Kaufman, Matthew Kaufman and Jennifer Pura; cherished great-grandmother of Samantha, Rebecca, Amy, Evan and Rachel Hartman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 22, at 12 noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers.