On January 19, 2017, Raymond N. Klein, beloved husband of the late Carolyn Klein (nee Berkow); devoted father of I. Dennis (Janet) Klein and Susan (Robert)Fain; cherished brother of the late Beverly Senker; loving grandfather of Jarrett Klein, Melissa (Mark) Heinonen, Ashley Fain, Robin Rapsey and Jodi Cohen; adored great-grandfather of Jake, Riley and Grant Heinonen, Corey Fishman and Maya, David and Sophia Cedeno. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 22, at 2 p.m. Interment at Anshe Emunah Aitz Chaim Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Temple Oheb Shalom, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 4 Romney Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, after interment until 8 p.m., Sunday only.