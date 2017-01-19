On January 18, 2017, Marty Chaitovitz; beloved husband of Jody Chaitovitz (nee Rosenzweig) and the late Harriet Chaitovitz (nee Perlman); cherished father of Donna S. Chaitovitz and Gerson A. Chaitovitz (Monica Ellis); devoted brother of Sandy (late Lynn) Chaitovitz, Larry (Diana) Chaitovitz and the late Paul Chaitovitz and Sheila Herman; adoring grandfather of Michael, Samantha and Sophie Chaitovitz; loving son of the late Sophie and Harry Chaitovitz. Funeral services will be held at Beth Shalom, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044 on Friday, January 20, at 12 noon. Interment at Columbia Memorial Park, 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 8820 Shining Oceans Way #209, Columbia, MD 21045. Shiva will be observed: Saturday, Minyan at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, Visiting hours 2-4 p.m., Minyan at 7:30 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, Visiting hours 2-4 p.m., Minyan at 7:45 p.m.