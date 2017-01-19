On January 18, 2017, Ruth Shapiro (nee Kestenbaum); beloved wife of the late Saul Milton Shapiro; devoted mother of Ira (Laraine) Shapiro and Gary (Glori) Shapiro; dear sister of Harold Kestenbaum and Diana Needle; adoring grandmother of Jeffrey Shapiro, Adam Shapiro, Randy Shapiro, Marc Shapiro, Sandra (Brett) Sanders and Jennifer Stutman; adoring great-grandmother of Eliana and Donovan Shapiro; loving daughter of the late Rose and Max Kestenbaum. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at (The Preserve) 12425 Preserve Way, Reisterstown, MD 21136, immediately following interment, Saturday starting at 6 p.m., Sunday and Monday.