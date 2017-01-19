On January 19, 2017, Judith S. Silverman (nee Schuman); mother of Daniel (Judy) Silverman, Michael (Mackenzie) Silverman and Roseanne (Mitch) Witonsky; dear sister of the late Lewis Schulman; grandmother of Nathan and Rachael Silverman, Sara and Ian Witonsky; loving daughter of the late Rose and Sam Schuman; also survived by a large extended family and many dear friends. Judith was known by all as Tante Yehudis. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane,on Thursday, January 19, at 1 p.m. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.