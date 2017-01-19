On January 13, 2017, Dr. Morton Winston; beloved husband of Dr. Sally Winston (nee Margolick); cherished father of Dr. Carla Winston, Maggie Winston and Molly Winston (Cantor Michael Zoosman); devoted brother of Lucy Jablon and Steven (Elena) Winston; loving son of the late Ida and Carl Winston. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Amnesty International USA, 5 Penn Plaza, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Social Accountability International, 15 West 44th St., New York, NY 10036 or The Alan Dawley Center for the Study of Social Justice at the College of New Jersey, P.O. Box 7718, Ewing, NJ 08628 or Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders, 333 7th Ave., New York, NY 10001 or Partners in Health, PO Box 996, Frederick, MD 21705.