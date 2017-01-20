Suburban Orthodox Hires New Executive Director

Suburban Orthodox Congregation Toras Chaim recently announced the appointment of its new executive director, Juliya Sheynman, who will officially join the congregation on Jan. 25.

Born in Minsk, Belarus, Sheynman earned her degree in mass media communications from the University of Washington. She recently completed the Brandeis Jewish Leadership Incubator program at Brandeis University, a year-long fellowship aimed at providing Jewish professionals with “superior management skills, Jewish knowledge, systematic understanding of the Russian-speaking and American Jewish communities and commitment to the future of the Jewish people,” according to the program’s website.

Before coming to Suburban Orthodox, Sheynman most recently worked at The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore as manager of its general campaign. As a part of the role, it was her responsibility to foster relationships with donors, connect donors to the impact of their charity and develop fundraising events, among other endeavors.

“I am deeply passionate about building a stronger, more cohesive and supportive community,” said Sheynman. “Suburban has always done good things, but with the right strategy and lay/pro partnership, we can build on those things to ensure we offer more people a meaningful connection and stake in their Torah and kehillah.

“I’m honored that the Rabbi and the Shul leadership have chosen me and I accepted this role with a new fire in my belly and a full commitment in my heart. Together, we’ll make great things happen.”

Sheynman currently resides in Pikesville with her husband Leon and three children, Miri, Chani and Simi.

“It’s uplifting to do something good and beautiful in a community,” she said. “Giving [Suburban Orthodox] more structure so that it can grow and expand in new and exciting ways is one example.”

— Daniel Nozick