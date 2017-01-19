Reaching Out at a Local Level

This past week we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in honor of an extraordinary leader and impassioned advocate who galvanized change through his eloquent words and decisive actions, emboldening our nation to live up to our founding father’s ideals and principles.

As I reflected upon King’s teachings, there was one quote, in particular, that held my attention, particularly as we face an increase in hateful rhetoric that has toxic implications for our great nation. It is this quote — “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that” — that should drive how we, as a country, must move forward.

As Jews, who have been the victims of prejudice and hate throughout our long history, it is our duty to be at the center of this charge, to raise our voices to counteract divisiveness within our society.

It’s an awesome responsibility, one that takes dedication and commitment. Hate is so often grounded in misperceptions and inaccurate information. And yet, if we begin to understand our differences and recognize our commonalities, we can begin to alter these perceptions.

It begins in our own locale. At the grassroots level. If we want to crush anti-Semitism, to wipe-out xenophobia, to prevent bigotry, we need to reach out to diverse populations. Let’s get to know our neighbors and have them get to know us.

It’s what The Associated and its agencies have been committed to for years. As an example, the Baltimore Jewish Council has hosted numerous interethnic and interreligious dialogues, and this year will be no different. Through its trialogue series, Jewish, Christian and Muslim men and women have learned about each other’s religion from respected clergy.

At the same time, CHAI: Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc., another agency, is doing incredible work, changing the way ethnic groups in its neighborhoods view one another. For the past two years, Jewish, Latino, African-American and Caribbean community members have come together talking about everything from cultural traditions to how race can sometimes tear communities apart. Participants tell us that these dialogues have resulted in neighbors, who previously didn’t talk to one another, making connections outside the room.

This year, I encourage you to reach out. Take a stance. Have a conversation with someone from a different background. Get to know them and have them get to know you. It’s the best way to stomp out prejudice and stop it from passing from one generation to the next.

Let us value divergent viewpoints. Let us move forward together and focus on meaningful communication that grows our communities and our nation, not tears it down.

Marc B. Terrill is president of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.