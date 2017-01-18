Baltimore’s Rod Rosenstein Nominated to Trump Role

Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. attorney in Baltimore, has been nominated to join President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet as deputy attorney general, according to a report by The Washington Post citing a member of the Trump transition team.

Rosenstein, 51, who was appointed to his current post by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005, is currently the longest serving U.S. Attorney in the Justice Department.

Other reports cited that Rosenstein was only in consideration to serve as the second-highest ranking position in the Justice Department.

While there are conflicting reports stating Rosenstein has been “nominated” or “considered” for the position, a spokeswoman for Maryland’s top federal prosecutor told the JT that he has yet to be nominated.

If appointed, Rosenstein would serve directly under Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, who went through the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation process earlier this month to become attorney general.

In Baltimore, Rosenstein has worked with law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime and gangs, illegal drugs, and civil right violations, among other priorities.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Rosenstein joined the Justice Department in 1990 as a trial attorney in the public integrity section of the criminal division.

jsilberman@midatlanticmedia.com