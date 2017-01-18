Park Heights JCC Evacuated After Most Recent Bomb Threat JCC was also evacuated Jan. 9; other facilities report threats across country

JCC was also evacuated Jan. 9; other facilities report threats across country

The Park Heights JCC was evacuated Wednesday for the second time in as many weeks after another phoned-in bomb threat. The JCC reopened after about an hour.

The threat was received shortly after 11 a.m. and the Baltimore Police Department responded after a call at about 11:15 a.m., according to Det. Jeremy Silbert, one of the BPD’s public information officers. The JCC made the decision to immediately evacuate, according to Paul Lurie, the center’s chief operating officer.

“They were evacuating as officers arrived,” Silbert said.

According to a Wednesday afternoon statement from the JCC Association of North America, 28 centers in 17 states received threats, similar to what happened Jan. 9.

Lurie said their facility had actually heard of some of the threats to other JCCs through Secure Community Network before receiving one. The staff was already on heightened alert after last week, he added, and evacuation protocols went smoothly.

“We have always had really strong protocols in place,” he said. “Obviously, after what happened last week we are working with our community partners and law enforcement to be at the top of our game.”

Silbert said the case is under investigation and city police are working with state and federal officials.

The Park Heights JCC was first evacuated Jan. 9 after a late morning threat over the telephone. The threat was unsubstantiated and the facility reopened by 2 p.m. Sixteen other JCCs in nine states received threats that day, all unsubstantiated.

Check back in for updates as the JT learns more.