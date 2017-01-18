On January 17, 2017, Stanford “Sonny” Bensky; beloved husband of Lois “Cookie” Bensky (nee Seligman); cherished father of Howard, David, Steven, Neil and Robert Bensky and the late Ronnie and Lawrence Bensky; devoted father-in-law of Faith Johnson, Sherry Bensky, Michele Bensky and Tamara Bensky; dear brother of Shirley Glaser and the late Robert Bensky; beloved son of the late Sara and Louis Bensky; loving grandfather of Melissa Casalena (Luke Torretti), Stacy Bensky, Andrea (Dan) Hartman, Gail Collins, Kevin (Leah) Bensky, Amber, Hunter, Marshall, Jasmine, Charley, Gabriella and Katelyn Bensky; adoring great-grandfather of Logan and Nora Collins, Mason and Talia Hartman and Harper Benfield. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 20, at 3 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Lung Cancer Alliance, PO Box 418372, Boston, MA 02241-8372. In mourning at 11 Quarterhorse Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.