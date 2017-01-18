On January 17, 2017, Rudolph Cohen; cherished husband of Genia Tishman (nee Bitterman); loving father of Terry (Alan) Dressin, Jeffrey A. Cohen (Becky Levi-Cohen) and Andrew (Carol) Cohen; beloved brother of the late Victor, Henry L. and Walter Cohen; adored grandfather of Brian (Rachel) Dressin, Mark Dressin, Debby, Abi, Ben, Nat and Rachel Cohen and the late Kevin Dressin; loving great-grandfather of Daniel, Jacob and Kaleb Dressin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 20, at 11 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. In mourning at 12134 Heneson Garth, Owings Mills, MD 21117, receiving on Friday immediately following interment, then on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with services at 7 p.m.