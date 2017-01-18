On January 17, 2017, Barry A. Gold; beloved husband of Ronnie Gold (nee Kantor); loving father of Dr. Craig (Amy) Gold, Howard (Jennifer) Weissman, Julie (Jeffrey) Havsy and the late Stacy Gold; dear brother of Burton H. (Myra) Gold; cherished grandfather of Cory Gold, Sam Gold, Carlie Weissman, Tucker Weissman, Drew Weissman and Alyssa Havsy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 19, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 7500 Travertine Drive, #104, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. In mourning at 1 Pomona East, Apartment 401, Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday following the funeral, Friday until 12 noon, Saturday after 6 p.m. and Sunday until 12 noon.