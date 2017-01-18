On January 16, 2017, Marcelle E. Miller (nee Honigsberg); beloved wife of the late Morris Miller; devoted mother of Diane (Donald) Miller and Barbara (Michael) Noonberg; dear sister of Evelyn (late Allan) Katz and Joan (Jerome) Scherr; adored daughter of the late Gertrude and Samuel Honigsberg; loving grandmother of Whitney (Jeffrey) Alperstein, Brett (Mandi) Miller, Amy Noonberg and Yascha (Alison) Noonberg; cherished great-grandmother of Jordan and Kyle Alperstein, Spencer and Emma Miller and Willow Noonberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 18, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Lymphoma Research Foundation, 115 Broadway, Suite 1301, New York, NY 10006. In mourning at 7202 Rockland Hills Drive #306, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday immediately following interment through Friday.