On January 15, 2017, Ferne Kandel Kolodner; beloved mother of F. Kirk Kolodner (Betsy F. Ringel), Kenneth B. Kolodner (Alison G. Brown) and the late Nathan Kandel Kolodner; cherished daughter of the late Rose and Nathan Kandel; loving grandmother of Bradley, Hillary, Joshua and Rebecca Kolodner; sister of Nelson (Brigitte) Kandel. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 17, at 12 noon. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217 or The Nathan K. Kolodner Art Enrichment Fund at Friends School of Baltimore, 5114 North Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210. In mourning at 2006 Sulgrave Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209, Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.