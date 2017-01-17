On January 15, 2017, Ellen Ruth (nee Saffron); beloved wife of the late Jerry Ruth; devoted mother of Ilysa (Glen) Peak, Renie Barnes and Derrick Ruth (Marsha Gibbs); dear sister of Janice Morome and Terry (Dave) Abrams; adoring grandmother of Michelle Fitzpatrick, Sonny Peak, Jordon Firor, Trinity Ruth and Miles and Noah Gibbs; adoring great-grandmother of Mylie, Skylar, Malaya, Willow, Wyatt and Zoe; loving daughter of the late Irene and Harry Saffron; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 17, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at Illiano’s J & P Restaurant, 903 S. Main St., Hampstead, MD 21074, immediately following interment, and continuing Tuesday only at 5 p.m. at 4400 Silverbrook Lane, Apt F-101, Owings Mills MD 21117, and continuing Wednesday and Thursday at 2109 Gable Hammer Road, Westminster, MD 21157.