On January 16, 2017, Beatrice ‘Bea’ Toller (nee Schaffer); beloved wife of the late Harry Toller; loving mother of Gary (Ilene) Toller; devoted sister of Herman (Sarah) Schaffer; dear daughter of the late Fannie and David Schaffer; loving grandmother of David and Jennifer Toller. Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045 on Wednesday, January 18, at 10 a.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Boulevard. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Columbia Jewish Congregation, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia, MD 21045. In mourning at 9364 Dewlit Way, Columbia, MD 21045.