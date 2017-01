On Sunday, January 15, Robyne Shapiro; beloved wife of Arnold Shapiro; devoted mother of Josh and Becky Shapiro; loving sister of Merle (Miki) Lieberman; beloved daughter of Theodore “Ted” and Matilda “Micky” Lieberman; adored sister-in-law of Judy and Howard Cardin, Steve Shapiro and Marilyn Powell; beloved aunt to several nieces and nephews.