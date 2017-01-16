On January 13, 2017, Edna Lindenberg (nee Hansen); cherished wife of the late Norman Lindenberg; devoted mother of Diana (Dr. Elliot) Rothschild and Joseph Lindenberg; adored grandmother of Ephraim, Chavie, Daniel, Yocheved and Shoshana Rothschild. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin, NJ on Sunday, January 15, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Suburban Orthodox Congregation, 7504 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7510 Slade Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, beginning Monday and sitting through Friday.