On January 15, 2017, Maxine Faye Libowitz (nee Goodman); beloved wife of the late Norman Libowitz; devoted mother of Michael A. Libowitz, Nancy A. Cohen and Marc S. Libowitz; dear mother-in-law of Dr. Eric J. Cohen and Laura Libowitz; dear sister of the late Doris (Eugene) Wallman; loving daughter of the late Jeannette and Maurice Goodman; cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Allex (Adam Allex), Matthew Cohen (Lu Wang), Garrett, Austin and Brett Libowitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, January 18, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, 2100 Belair Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.