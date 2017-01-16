On January 14, 2017, JoanBette Seff Offit died peacefully surrounded by her family; cherished wife of the late Howard Offit; devoted mother of Bonnie (Rob) Garonzik, Robin Offit, Joy (Steven) Sibel and the late Robert Offit; adored grandmother of Jayme (Courtney) Wood, Jennifer (Jared) Rosen, Jon Gilden (Dr. Courtney Rosenthal), Ryan Cooke (fiancée Stacey Tabor), Ashley (Rob) Nichol, Jr., Lauren Sibel and Hannah Sibel; and five loving great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are private on Tuesday, January 17. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Barb Purkey Financial Assistance Fund or The Lucky Mallonee ’62 Financial Assistance Fund at The Park School of Baltimore, Attention: Development Office, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 12304 Cleghorn Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with services both nights at 7 p.m.