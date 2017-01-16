On January 16, 2017, Alice Mandel (nee Pearlman); beloved wife of the late Philip Pearlman; devoted mother of David (Rachel) Mandel and Seth (Marilyn) Mandel; dear sister of Adele Curhan, Leonard, Alan, Marc and Carolyn Pearlman, Anna Shabshelowitz and the late Elaine Barron, Leila Delman, Ben and Tom Pearlman; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Talmudical Academy, 4445 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3401 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.