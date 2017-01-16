On January 15, 2017, Shirley Sussman (nee Adleman); beloved wife of Donald Sussman; devoted mother of Yeheskiel (Hadassah) Sussman and Richard (Pola) Sussman; dear sister of Marvin (Susan) Adleman and Mildred (Late Edward) Herscher; loving daughter of the late Rose and Herman Adleman; also survived by nine adoring grandchildren and many adoring great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 16, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 1306 Kingsbury Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment Monday through 8:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 6:30-8:30 p.m., with services at 7 p.m. and continuing on Thursday in New Jersey at the home of Richard Sussman.