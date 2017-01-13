On January 12, 2017, Malcolm Sandler; beloved husband of the late Sylvia Renard Sandler; devoted father of Jeffery Mark (Debra) Sandler, Mitchell Scott (Maureen) Sandler, Cathy Sandler Fitzsimons (Robert P. Fitzsimons, Jr.); loving brother of Parke (late Rue) Sandler, Fulton “Rusty” (Judy) Sandler and the late Alva Sandler; cherished grandfather of Corey and Coral Jean Sandler; adored son of the late Hannah and Abraham Sandler. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 15, at 10 a.m. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.