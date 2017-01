On January 12, 2017, Arkadiy Shvartsburg, beloved husband of Lyudmila Shtivelman; devoted father of Leon (Helen) Shvartsburg; dear brother of Flora Kamenker; dear grandfather of Khana (Michael) Nizovsky and Jason Shvartsburg; loving great-grandfather of Daniel and Aaron Nizovsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue.