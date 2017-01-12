On January 11, 2017, Ernest Sokal, beloved husband of Beverly Sokal; devoted father of Yoni (Lisa) Sokal, Dina (Alan Hirsch) Sokal, David (Janet Woodward) Sokal, Eli (Kelly) Sokal and Joe Sokal; dear brother of the late Chana Shamosh; dear brother-in-law of Amnon Shamosh; adored son of the late Dr. Ernestine and Saul Sokal; loving grandfather of Amy Sokal, Danny (Erica) Sokal, Evan Sokal, Lucy Hirsch, Ann Hirsch (Gene McHugh), Sam Hirsch, Jacob (Nora) Woodsey, Ira Woodward, Rebecca Elizabeth Sokal and Andy Benjamin Sokal; cherished great-grandfather of Yona, Bowen and Tevel Sokal and Riley and Tobin Ernon Woodsey. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 15, at 12 noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Habonim Dror Camp Moshava, 6101 Executive Blvd., Suite 319, Bethesda, MD 20852.