On January 11, 2017, Ellen Sachs Fedder; cherished wife of the late Joel Fedder; loving mother of Michael (Debby) Fedder and Amy (Bob) Pollokoff; beloved sister of the late M. Roy Sachs; adored grandmother of Daniel A. Fedder, Matthew J. Fedder, Heidi (Richard) Topaz and Alexa M. Pollokoff; beloved great-grandmother of Spencer James Topaz; devoted daughter of the late Harry and Beatrice Sachs. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 13, at 1 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Associated Women, The Associated Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 2114 Wiltonwood Road, Stevenson, MD 21153.