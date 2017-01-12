On January 11, 2017, Lillian Ruth Jungreis (nee Goodman); beloved wife of Theodore Jungreis; devoted mother of Linda Hollander, William Jungreis, Mitchell Jungreis and the late Rebecca Brager; dear mother-in-law of Lynn Beth Jungreis, Stacey Jungreis and Alex Brager; loving daughter of the late Mary and Abraham Goodman; also survived by fourteen loving grandchildren and nine loving great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Lubawitz Nusach Ari (Ner Tamid) Cemetery, 6300 Hamilton Ave., Rosedale, MD 21237 on Thursday, January 12, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Pikesville Jewish Congregation (PJC), 7644 Carla Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at (Stevenson Village) 14 Stonehenge Circle, Unit #1, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with a service at 4:45 p.m. The family is asking for no visitors from 6-7 p.m. during dinner. There will be a service Friday morning at 7 a.m., and Sunday morning at 8 a.m.. The family will continue to receive through Wednesday morning, Bill will be receiving Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at his residence in New Jersey.