On January 11, 2017, Suzanne Keeney (nee Shaivitz); cherished wife of William Keeney; loving mother of Scott (Michelle) Schwartz, Kenneth (Ilene) Schwartz and Bethann (Peter) Talbot; beloved sister of Jules (Selma) Shaivitz; devoted Nana to Jordan and Jessica Schwartz, Rachel and Colin Talbot and Kai and Joshua Schwartz; dear step-mother of Susan Keeney, Jeffrey Keeney and Jennifer Keeney; dear step-grandmother of Ryan, Ian, Erin, Jacob and Justin; adored by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 12, at 11 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pearlstone Center, 5425 Mount Gilead Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 112 Hooks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following the service on Thursday with a service at 7:30 p.m., Friday with a service at 8 a.m. and receiving until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 12-4 p.m.