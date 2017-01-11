Spector: ‘Watch Me!’

I want to thank Justin Silberman, David Stuck, Joshua Runyan, and the JT for their kind thoughts, great photos and words of praise for me. Our people say, “Even a rich person likes a present,” and I truly, truly appreciate your gift. I know everyone knows about the terrible carjacking incident, and I am so thankful to Hashem that it was not worse for me, for the juveniles or for any other innocent person. I kept saying it was divine intervention. I believe this happened for a reason.

For me, it is a call to action. I will use all of my energy and resources to access and fix this broken juvenile justice system. It is failing these kids and all of us. You will hear more as I will continue to represent the president of the City Council, Jack Young, on the legislative committee MACO (Maryland Association of Counties). In this capacity, I plan to address this on multi-levels and hopefully, ultimately, fix the juvenile laws with the General Assembly for the State of Maryland. I have the access, the experience and now the personal motivation to make this happen. Watch me!