Saddened by Deli Closing

I was quite shocked and saddened to read about Steve’s Deli (“Just Like That, Steve’s Deli Closes Its Doors,” Jan. 6). I tried to go there on Dec. 28, the day after the closure, and thought it was closed only for the week between the holidays. I enjoyed going there, and Steve Saval was always very friendly and cheerful, so I was especially surprised by the abrupt way in which he told his employees about the closure. It reminded me of the way Bob Irsay snuck the Colts out of Baltimore in 1984. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about what exactly happened and why.