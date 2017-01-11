Give Us an Outlet Mall

The development of land formerly known as Owings Mills Mall has been slow in coming (“An Uncertain Future,” Dec. 30). What Kimco doesn’t seem to get is that the best idea, which no one has put forth, is to build an outlet mall on the order of Arundel Mills. Think about what has already failed. Consider what has been built around the corner at Metro Centre and Foundry Row. The only thing missing from this part of town is an outlet mall. Considering the demographics, I and many others believe that it would be a huge asset to the area and well received. The closest outlet malls are a half-hour away. The second most popular form of shopping after online is the outlet stores.