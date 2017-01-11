Time for Civil Debate

I opposed the U.N. resolution because I thought it would accomplish nothing and even be counterproductive (“So Much for Friendship,” Jan 6). I feel the same way as I write this. But sometimes, the right thing to do is for a friend to tell another friend that he or she is on the wrong path. Millions of Jews, both American and Israeli, love Israel but also realize that it cannot be both Jewish and democratic in the long run without some kind of a two-state solution.

President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry share that assessment, and those who have been closest to the latest peace talks have assigned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at least a share of responsibility for their failure. To let Netanyahu continue settlement expansion could be viewed as enabling, as when a relative has a drug problem.

To disagree with a country’s public policy is not necessarily to betray that country. In fact, it might be quite the opposite. So in the best Jewish tradition, let’s cut down on the name calling and vitriol and have a civil debate.