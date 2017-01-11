Dems Abandon Israel

Since the U.S. abstention on a U.N. vote on settlements, 76 Democrats have voted against affirming the U.S. commitment to Israel (“So Much for Friendship,” Jan 6). In the past, this resolution vote would have been close to unanimous, since there was no downside to voting in favor of “having Israel’s back.” It should have passed the same way with President Barack Obama leaving in days, and especially since it is a resolution with no real policy commitment.

The decision to vote against it had to be a conscious one. The only conclusion is that the Democratic Party has abandoned Israel and doesn’t want the “Jewish vote.” Let us not forget the 2012 DNC pro-Israel platform being loudly booed from the floor. Jews have had the highest voting rate for the Democrats than any other religious group in the last five presidential elections with only one exception, in 2012, and then we were third highest. We need to wake up.

Most importantly, it doesn’t matter what you call the West Bank of the Jordan River, it was given to the Jewish people by, believe it or not, the precursor to the U.N., the League of Nations. In 1922, the Mandate of Palestine, approved by all 51 nations of the League of Nations, gave the Jewish people the land between the West Bank of the Jordan River and the Mediterranean. In the same document, the Arab population was given the countries of Lebanon, Trans-Jordan (now Jordan), Syria, and Iraq. In 1945, the Mandate was accepted as international law by the newly minted United Nations. It has never been repealed.

After the 1948 war on Israel, Jordan had control of East Jerusalem to the Jordan River. Afterward, there was an armistice agreement (truce). In 1967, in a defensive war, Israel gained control of this territory again. It then became “the West Bank” by politicians and journalists unaware or unwilling to say that it was Israel proper by international law.

What is amazing is that the very body that declared the West Bank of the Jordan River Jewish is now condemning Israel for building on it.