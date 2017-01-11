Can’t Count on Dems

President Barack Obama took a step away from Israel by abstaining from a U.N. vote on settlements and allowing his secretary of state, John Kerry, to chide Israel (“So Much for Friendship,” Jan 6). The U.S. abstained from using its veto power allowing the resolution to declare Israel as an occupier of “Palestinian” land. That means that Hebrew University, the Kotel and the Jewish Quarter are a few of the Jewish historical locations — labeled as occupying territory and no longer part of Israel proper — that are now declared occupiers of “Palestine.”

This is the first time that the U.S. under Obama and the Democratic Party has refused to veto an unjust resolution proposed by the U.N. By abstaining from voting in support of Israel, our country has given up its moral values against hatred and as being a defender of freedom. Obama’s lame-duck war against Israel and the rise of anti-Jewish forces in the Democratic Party led by Rep. Keith Ellison (also known as Hakim Muhammad, who was sworn into Congress on a Quran) make it practically impossible to continue to claim that the Democratic Party is a home for pro-Israel forces in America. Obama’s onslaught has made clear that the Democratic Party no longer supports Israel. His Islamic bent has led this country to follow the path of European anti-Semitic countries that consistently demonstrate their Jew hatred.

The loyalty of the Jewish community continues to support the Democratic Party, which is no longer loyal to our values. Being registered as a Democrat is supporting anti-Semitism. Jewish loyalty to the Democratic Party is taken for granted and dismissed. The Muslims and the left have taken over the reins of the Democratic Party. Know that as a registered Democrat you’re hurting Israel, the Jewish people and yourself.