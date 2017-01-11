Har Sinai Names Interim Education Administrator

Pamela Mandell, with more than 16 years of teaching experience mostly in the Jewish community, has been named Har Sinai Congregation’s interim education administrator.

Mandell replaces longtime director of congregational learning, Jo-Ellen Unger, who left the Owings Mills-based congregation to become director of the Union for Reform Judaism’s 6 Points Creative Arts Academy. Har Sinai is in the process of conducting a national search for Unger’s permanent replacement and hopes to fill the position by July.

“I am thrilled to build upon the great work that has already been done in education at Har Sinai and help lead the congregation into its next chapter,” Mandell said in a prepared statement. “I see the Jewish community as my family, and my family is important to me. At Har Sinai Congregation, I plan to continue to demonstrate my love for Judaism and Jewish engagement in my commitment to its past, present and its future, our children.”

Mandell will oversee religious school programs and operations and will also be responsible for parent, student and faculty outreach.

Mandell brings a unique background to the position, holding a masters degree in Assyriology with a minor in the Hebrew Bible from Johns Hopkins University and a similar masters from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

“The leadership team at Har Sinai Congregation was impressed with Pam’s expertise and is excited to bring her on as the interim education administrator,” Har Sinai president Joseph DeMattos said in a prepared statement. “She is passionate about both education and the Jewish community, and we are blessed to have another strong leader heading our educational initiatives.”

