Are We Good Enough for Great Leaders?

Let’s go back in time to consider what it must have been like for people to be so motivated that thoughtful, successful and diverse minds could be willing to risk everything for a better future. They must have confounded the pundits, politicians and the people of their day to the point where they were not given much of a chance. I speak of our forefathers who had vision and forethought and spoke for “We the people …” (of then and of today).

We have chosen leaders of today who have not necessarily been inspired by their predecessors. Our forefathers have set a standard for achieving greatness “… for the people, by the people …” that should make some present leaders ashamed of themselves for not aspiring to rise above the politics of the day and lead like the great leaders of American history have led us time and again. We had great leaders that risked themselves, their futures and their fortunes to establish America’s greatness and leadership around the world.

Our leaders are not just the politicians. We have leaders in so many realms of our society that it is about time we the people start to hold them accountable to step up and demand more of all our leaders — elected or otherwise. The bickering, posturing and positioning, while perhaps a fact of life in politics, must not confuse us or make us fearful,

because now is not a time for politics. It is a time for vision, inspiration and true leadership for our political, business and philosophical leaders to come together and do what is right for the American people and the American future.

As a zayde, I consider more deeply the need to make the world a better place for my children and grandchildren. I look for ways to learn in today’s world and help young people learn from the past. Teaching children and watching children learn is an awesome responsibility and a gift that brings amazing rewards.

We have forgotten that “we, the people” are the great leaders of our day and that we need to make sure everyone knows it. We are all human beings with many faults, bumps and bruises. Our leaders do not have to be perfect, but they do need to be good and effective leaders for our time. Can we hold our elected officials accountable for their words and actions? Are we good enough to demand that a George Washington or Ben Franklin or Abraham Lincoln or FDR emerge from our midst? We better be.

