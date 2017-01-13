‘The Real McCoy’ Speaker talks race relations in Jewish community

With a diverse Jewish community, racial problems are Jewish problems. That was the message of Yavilah McCoy, a Jewish woman of color and activist, to about 350 people Jan. 4 at Beth Tfiloh.

McCoy was the speaker for the annual Stanley Z. Penn Lecture started by Helene Penn Dorf in honor of her late husband. Each year, the lecture aims to bring in a speaker who will provide a unique and different perspective, said Rabbi Mitchell Wohlberg.

Wohlberg introduced McCoy in part with a story: During the April, 2015 uprising in Baltimore, he asked bar and bat mitzvah students if they knew where Sandtown — the neighborhood where Freddie Gray was arrested and many of the protests following his death were held — was. Despite the fact that Sandtown is closer to them than many parts of Towson, not one of the students did.

“We Jews often lose sight of our own community [of Baltimore],” he said. He went on to say that he knew they all were in for a treat when his grandchild, who heard McCoy speak with other Beth Tfiloh students earlier that day, called her, “The real McCoy.”

With that ringing endorsement, McCoy started her talk by greeting the audience with “good evening,” spoken in several languages.

“I greet you in the language of our people,” she said.

She characterized her talk as being about relationships — those with people, with the Torah, with diversity and with social justice.

“In my Jewish journey,” she said, “I was taught that love of the Torah is love of justice.”

To love all people, to be able to see the godliness in diversity, people must first push against their own sense of safety, she said. For her own relationship with Judaism as a woman of color, McCoy learned to see “herself in the Torah and the Torah in herself.”

She attended Yeshiva in Brooklyn, N.Y., and saw the difference in how her father would tell stories from the Torah and how she heard them in school. From her father the story of Moses emphasized his desire to end the slavery of his people, looking at the pharaoh and saying, “Not today, brothah.”

McCoy did not mince words in bringing the importance of these fights home to the mostly white, though still mixed, audience. Many people believe they are doing social justice, she said, but if they are not thinking about justice in relation to others, if it does not impact outside of themselves, well, the Torah teaches that is not truly justice.

“We are Jews, I say. We shall not fear,” she continued before her riveted audience. “Every day is another day to make another choice. Somebody paid your passage, y’all,” she told the attendees, urging them to realize that by being there, they had benefited from those who worked before them and should pass along that benefit to others.

McCoy ended her talk with a reminder about the diversity of the broader Jewish diaspora and a call to action.

“If I were to snap my fingers and brought all the Jews in the world into the auditorium with us, we as a Jewish nation would be more like the United Nations than the United Nations itself,” she pronounced. “This is our world. We have been placed in this time, no other time.”

After her talk, Wohlberg took to the stage once more to facilitate a few questions before wrapping up the event. Before he took questions however, he said to McCoy, “I would first like to say I am glad you are not a rabbi because you know how to preach.” Turning to the audience, he continued, “Now it is up to us to know how to practice.”

Though the event officially ended after McCoy had taken a few questions, she stayed longer to speak with the numerous people who had streamed to the front of the auditorium to talk with her.

“I thought it was needed, I thought it was very informative, I thought there was a lot more to be said,” Gary Richardson, an attendee of color who said that he has been on a journey toward Judaism, said.

Helene Penn Dorf, who had been with McCoy for much of the day prior to the lecture, said she was really pleased by the talk, and also happy McCoy had been able to speak with the Beth Tfiloh students earlier in the day.

Judging by the amount of people who wanted to talk about it afterward, it seems like an event many will not soon forget, which is exactly as McCoy wanted it.

“I am your sister, you are my sisters, you are my brothers, you are my family. Race is a Jewish problem,” she said. “You don’t get to go home and forget about me, and I don’t get to go home and forget about you.”

